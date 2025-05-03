Extortion bid by HNLC busted, 2 arrested

Shillong, May 3 (PTI) Meghalaya Police has busted an extortion ring involving the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council and arrested two of its members.

Acting on a tip-off about extortion attempts targeting businessmen and government officials, police launched a counter-insurgency operation, East Khasi Hills SP VS Rathore told PTI.

The HNLC had reportedly threatened victims with violence, including murder.

He said the HNLC handlers issued an extortion notice via WhatsApp up to the tune of Rs 20 lakh.

One of the victims cooperated with police and entered into negotiations with the group. Following these talks, the amount was reduced to Rs 10 lakh.

At the prearranged meeting point in Lad Quinine, a suspect arrived to collect the money and was apprehended. He was later identified as Pyndapbok Makri.

Based on his interrogation and further investigation, another person identified as Lary Pynkmen Nongshli was arrested from Umtyra in East Jaintia Hills Police, the SP said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, he added.

The HNLC is a proscribed militant group, outlawed for waging war against the nation and other serious offences, including murder, kidnapping and extortion.

In a separate incident, three drug smugglers were arrested after police identified one of them during his journey from Nongpoh to Shillong around 9.45pm on Friday.

The suspect, Wellborn Khongjoh, was traveling with two accomplices and allegedly carrying narcotics intended for distribution in the state capital. PTI JOP MNB