Extortion case accused Walmik Karad sent in 14-day judicial custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A court in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday remanded Walmik Karad, accused in an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, in 14-day judicial custody.

Karad was produced, through a video link, before the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases after the end of his CID custody.

The court then sent him in the judicial custody for 14 days.

Karad, an associate of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, was on January 14 booked under the stringent MCOCA and sent in 14-day judicial custody.

Subsequently, the police approached the special MCOCA court for his custody.

The court had on January 15 remanded him in the custody of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID, which is conducting a probe into the case, till January 22.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9. Preliminary investigation indicated that Deshmukh had tried to resist an extortion attempt targeting an energy company operating a windmill project in the area.

Karad was earlier arrested in the extortion case related to the murder after he surrendered before the police in Pune on December 31.

Sarpanch Deshmukh was killed because he was thought to be an obstacle in a plan to extort Rs 2 crore from an energy firm, and Walmik Karad was in contact with his killers when the crime was executed, the Maharashtra police's SIT told the court in Beed last week.