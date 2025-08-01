Extortion: Former Sena corporator held while collecting Rs 5 lakh from builder

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Former Shiv Sena corporator Kamlesh Rai was apprehended on Friday for allegedly collecting an extortion amount of Rs 5 lakh from a builder in Andheri in western Mumbai, a police official said.

He had allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh extortion from the builder whose project is underway in Andheri MIDC area, the official said.

The builder had registered an extortion case with MIDC police station, he said.

"After negotiation, the amount was settled at Rs 35 lakh, and Rs 8 lakh was paid initially to the former corporator. Rai had gone to collect another installment of Rs 5 lakh from the builder. He was apprehended while collecting this extortion amount. Further probe in the case is underway," the official said. PTI DC BNM