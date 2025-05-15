Extortion gang busted in Delhi, 8 members linked to pro-Khalistani gang held

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a Haryana-based gang and arrested eight of its members who were allegedly involved in a firing incident outside a businessman's house in Anand Vihar, an official said on Thursday.

The said gang was working with notorious gangster Gurjant Singh alias Janta, brother of slain gangster Jaspreet Jassi, who is said to be associated with a pro-Khalistani gang abroad.

The Haryana-based gang was allegedly involved in a recent firing incident at a businessman's house in Delhi's Anand Vihar area demanding Rs 5 crore extortion.

A total of eight people were arrested. The police recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to police, the arrested people, include shooters, logistics handlers, facilitators, and arms suppliers. They were identified as Sumit Ghangas, Rahul Ghangas, Saurav, Ashish, Rohit Kumar, Rahul Kashyap, Preetpal and Deepak alias Gola, all residents of various districts of Haryana.

"The crackdown followed an extortion attempt in March when a Delhi-based businessman received calls from an international number linked to Gurjant Singh demanding Rs 5 crore. On April 8, two gang members opened fire at the victim's residence in Anand Vihar to pressure him into paying up," Additional CP (Crime Branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain in a statement said.

The officer further said that an FIR was registered on May 2 after police intercepted a cab near GT Road in the Alipur area and arrested Sumit Ghangas, a resident of Panipat in Haryana. A search led to the recovery of 45 live cartridges of 7.62 bore from his possession.

During interrogation, Sumit revealed that his younger brother, Rahul Ghangas, was in direct contact with gangster Gurjant Singh and had executed the April 8 firing on his instructions. Acting on further leads, police conducted raids in Karnal and arrested Rahul Ghangas, Ashish and Rohit Kumar from a hotel. Two pistols and multiple cartridges were recovered during the raid, said the Additional CP.

Subsequently, based on information obtained during custodial interrogation, police arrested co-accused Rahul Kashyap and Saurav from Panipat. One pistol and ammunition were recovered from them. Further raids in Ambala on May 5 led to the arrest of Preetpal and Deepak, along with the recovery of two country-made pistols, one of which is suspected to have been used in the Anand Vihar firing.

"Rahul Ghangas, during interrogation, disclosed that he came in contact with Gurjant Singh while in jail for an attempt to murder case. After being released on bail in January, he reconnected with Gurjant through social media. Gurjant provided him with arms, cash and information on the businessman target," said the police officer.

To execute the plan, Ghangas, with the help of Saurav and Rahul Kashyap, robbed a motorcycle at gunpoint from Israna in Panipat, on April 7. The next day, Rahul and Saurav travelled to Delhi and fired multiple rounds at the victim's house in Anand Vihar before fleeing.

Sharing profile of the accused, the officer said that Sumit (29), is a resident of Panipat, studied up to class 10, worked as a security guard at MCD Toll in Tikri Border in Delhi. He was previously involved in two criminal cases in Sonipat, including attempt to murder.

Rahul Ghangas (22), was lodged in Panipat jail in 2023 for firing and attempt to murder. He is suspected to be the main shooter in the Anand Vihar incident.

Saurav (24), Rahul Kashyap's friend, joined the gang two months ago and took part in the Anand Vihar firing. He was found involved in an attempted murder case in Panipat.

Ashish (22), cousin of Rahul Ghangas, was arrested with a pistol and live cartridges from Karnal. Rohit Kumar (25) is a graduate and amateur wrestler. He used to help his father in farming. Previously jailed for over one year in a murder case, he came in contact with the gang through Rahul Kashyap.

Rahul Kashyap (23) worked in a garment shop and was introduced to Gurjant Singh's gang in Panipat jail. He has four previous cases including robbery and theft.

Preetpal (23) worked as a tattoo artist in Ambala. He provided logistical support after the firing. Deepak (30), worked at a store selling farm produce in Ambala and facilitated weapon movement and shelter to gang members.

Police said that further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM HIG