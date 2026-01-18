Extortion module linked to gangster Goldy Brar busted in Punjab; 10 arrested

Ludhiana Jan 18 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have dismantled an illegal arms and extortion module linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar with the arrest of 10 people.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said 12 sophisticated weapons, including two Austrian Glock pistols, along with magazines and live ammunition, have been seized from them.

He said the accused have been arrested in a three-week operation. These accused were tasked with trafficking of illegal arms, extortion and murders to create lawlessness in the state, the police officer said.

Sharma said that following intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering, police arrested eight operatives of the module. They were identified as Jatin, Jaspreet, Shubham, Jatin Kataria, Rajesh, Manav, Vikaspal and Naresh Sethi, the police commissioner said.

Seven firearms and ammunition were seized from them, and a case under the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act was registered, he said, adding that although Goldy Brar is abroad, legal proceedings are underway to ensure his prosecution under applicable law.

Earlier, police arrested two accused -- Jatin Mattu and Mukul -- and seized five weapons from them.

Sharma said police also uncovered that the operatives were linked to a broader network through various handlers based both within and outside the state.

These operatives used sophisticated, encrypted applications for communication, making it challenging for authorities to track their activities online. Furthermore, a covert "pick and drop" delivery method for firearms was employed to evade detection, police said.

To effectively dismantle this illegal arms trafficking and extortion network, the Ludhiana Police formed specialised teams under the crime branch and zonal officers. These operations were carried out under the direct supervision of the deputy commissioner of police (investigation).

"These coordinated and strategic operations have resulted in the recovery of 12 sophisticated firearms, numerous live cartridges, and the arrest of 10 key operatives. This operation is a clear message that the Ludhiana Police will continue to act decisively against organised crime and illegal arms networks, ensuring that such activities have no place in our district," the police commissioner added. PTI COR CHS NSD NSD