Extortion racket in Tihar: Delhi HC directs govt to expedite inquiry, action against officials involved

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi government to expeditiously conclude the disciplinary inquiry and take action against jail officials allegedly involved in running an extortion racket in Tihar Jail.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela ordered the government's vigilance department to appoint an inquiry officer within two weeks.

The bench passed the order after government's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) informed the court that he will pursue the matter with the Vigilance Department and ensure that an official for the inquiry is appointed and the probe is conducted as quickly as possible.

"Once the official is appointed, the requisite formality such as constitution of charge sheet, its approval and conclusion shall also be undertaken within this short span of time," the bench said.

It was hearing a plea raising concerns regarding illegalities, malpractices and misconduct in Tihar Jail.

The plea alleged that an extortion racket was being run inside the jail involving inmates and in connivance with jail authorities. PTI UK ZMN