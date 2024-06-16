Extortion rackets thriving in Bengal, says Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday alleged that extortion rackets were thriving in West Bengal, drawing parallels to the notorious activities of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan gangs in Mumbai during the 1990s.

He claimed that instances of shootouts and dacoities in jewellery shops over the last couple of months prove that the "law and order situation in the state is not good." Majumdar, also the state BJP president, alleged that these developments are reminiscent of past criminal activities in Mumbai, suggesting a worrying trend in West Bengal.

"I am reminded of the way Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakil, Chhota Rajan gangs used to operate extortion rackets in Mumbai in the 1990's. Similar rackets seem to have started in West Bengal," Majumdar said.

He further alleged that opposition party workers have been subjected to attacks while such criminal activities continue unchecked.

Majumdar, who met with BJP workers claiming to be victims of post-poll violence perpetrated by supporters of the ruling party in West Bengal, highlighted an incident where motorbike-borne assailants shot at a businessman's car on the busy B T Road here on Saturday.

In the early hours of Saturday, a shooting incident took place at Mirza Galib Street in central Kolkata. The incident stemmed from an altercation between two men, reportedly linked to a road rage incident the previous day.

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim attributed the recent dacoities in jewellery shops, including the latest one at Raniganj a few days ago, to miscreants from neighbouring states. In this connection, two persons were arrested from Jharkhand in a coordinated operation conducted jointly by the police forces of both states, officials said. PTI AMR MNB