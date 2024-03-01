Extortionist arrested by Gurugram Police from faridabad

Gurugram, Mar 1 (PTI) A Faridabad resident was arrested for threatening to kill a deputy superintendent in the canal department and demanding an extortion of Rs 10 lakh, police here said on Friday.

Advertisment

According to police, the accused, Punit Kaushik alias Punit Pandit, a resident of Sihi village in Faridabad, was arrested by a team of crime unit, Sector 17, on Wednesday.

He was produced in a city court on Thursday and sent to two-day police remand.

Police spokesperson Sudhir Kumar said Kaushik was found to have three cases of murder, criminal intimidation, and Arms act lodged against him in Faridabad.

One each murder case is registered against him in Gurugram and Palwal, he said. PTI COR VN VN