Extortionists fire at railway contractor in Jharkhand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jul 2 (PTI) A 35-year-old railway contractor was injured after suspected extortionists fired at him in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

The contractor was admitted to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

The incident took place at a work site in Kadru village under Barkakana police outpost.

In-charge of Barkakana police outpost Akhtar Ali said that the injured man, identified as Gyanendra Kumar, was shot at from a very close range by suspected extortionists.

A case was registered in connection with the incident and the police launched a manhunt to arrest the miscreants, he said.