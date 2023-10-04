Extra food packet for Rajasthan 'Annapurna' scheme beneficiaries

Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) Families eligible under the 'Chief Minister Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme' in the poll-bound Rajasthan will get an additional kit containing food items in the October-November period.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given a financial approval of about Rs 360 crore for the same, said an official statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Gehlot, during his visit to Jodhpur recently, had made this announcement in view of Diwali and other festivals.

With this decision, about 1.06 crore families in the state will be able to get a kit during the period from October 15 to November 15, 2023, in addition to the regular food packets they are provided with.

In another decision, the chief minister approved the opening of a 12-bed Special New Born Care Unit (SNCU) in the government hospital at Kuchaman city in the state's Didwana-Kuchaman district.

Meanwhile, Rs 2.69 crore has been approved from the tourism development fund for the development of Shri Narayani Mataji Dham in Tahla tehsil of Alwar district. PTI AG AS CK