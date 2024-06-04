Extra vote counted in favour of BJP: AAP's candidate Somnath Bharti

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) AAP's candidate from New Delhi constituency, Somnath Bharti, on Tuesday complained of extra vote counted in favour of BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj and demand to withhold the declaration of the results from the Election Commission.
Bharti was trailing by 77,432 votes from the seat, as per the Election Commission. "At booth no 41, AC-43, during 5 percent mandatory matching exercise of VVPAT with controlling unit data, extra vote was found voted in favour of BJP and hence I have filed a written application to the RO through Sri R S Meena, ARO and demanded to withhold the declaration of the result till my application gets adjudicated," Bharti wrote on X. PTI ALK AS AS