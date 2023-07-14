Extraordinary feat: Vice President Dhankhar lauds ISRO for launch of Chandrayaan-3

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, saying this "extraordinary feat" highlights the advancement made by India in space science and research.

Advertisment

ISRO launched its third lunar mission on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as 'Fat Boy', from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

"Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3! This extraordinary feat highlights the advancement the country has made in space science & research. This milestone in India's stellar space journey makes every Indian proud," Dhankhar tweeted. <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Congratulations to the team at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ISRO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ISRO</a> for the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3! This extraordinary feat highlights the advancement the country has made in space science & research. This milestone in India's stellar space journey makes every Indian proud! <a href="https://twitter.com/isro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@isro</a></p>— Vice President of India (@VPIndia) <a href="https://twitter.com/VPIndia/status/1679799388343005184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 14, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

After reaching the desired altitude, Chandrayaan-3 is expected to make a soft landing on the moon on August 23 or 24, according to ISRO scientists.

