Extreme rainfall in September caused Rs 812 cr crop losses in Maharashtra's Nanded: Report

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 4 (PTI) Extreme rainfall in September has incurred crop losses of more than Rs 812 crore in Nanded district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The district administration has mentioned this in its report which has been sent to the Divisional Commissioner's office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an official said in a statement.

"Heavy rainfall was witnessed in parts of Marathwada region and farmers faced losses due to it. In Nanded, 62 revenue circles were battered with extreme rainfall. A survey of crop losses was conducted by the district administration and the report was sent to the divisional commissioner's office recently so that it can be forwarded to the state government," he said.

Village-level committees conducted the survey and a report was sent to the district administration. Based on the rates fixed by the state government, the district administration has demanded Rs 812.38 crore towards the crop losses on 5.96 lakh hectares of land belonging to 9,83,915 farmers in the district," the official said.

Marathwada region in the state comprises eight districts - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv and Hingoli. PTI AW NP