Extremely confident about 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says TN BJP chief Annamalai

Coimbatore (TN) The AIADMK walking out of the National Democratic Alliance is not a setback for the BJP's prospects in next year's Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party's state chief K Annamalai said on Sunday, adding that he was "extremely confident about 2024".

Addressing reporters here ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Annamalai said he was aware of the public pulse thanks to his extended interactions with people during his 'En Mann, En Makkal' padayatra, which he said has received a phenomenal response.

"I am at the ground level. I am extremely confident of 2024. I have been walking nine hours every day in the sun and dust. I know public pulse...have been with them for 60 days and I see a pulse. I understand the pulse," he said.

In politics, certain developments come as a "blessing", he said in an apparent reference to AIADMK snapping ties with his party a few days ago.

There are seven-eight months to go for polls and the BJP's intention today is to strengthen the party, he said.

"Regarding the alliance, NDA's composition and the (tie-ups) situation in Tamil Nadu -- all these will be addressed by our leaders at the appropriate time," Annamalai added.

His Delhi visit, he said, is "routine" and planned long ago and he would brief the national leadership about his yatra's phase 2.

Many senior leaders are expected to attend the campaign in the coming days, Annamalai said, adding that he would get their dates soon. PTI SA SA ANE