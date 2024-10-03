Extremely glad that classical status given to several languages: Modi

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was "extremely glad" the Union Cabinet has conferred classical language status on Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit, and asserted his government cherishes India's rich history and culture.

The government said classical languages serve as a custodian of Bharat's profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community's historical and cultural milestone.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "Our Government cherishes and celebrates India's rich history and culture. We have also been unwavering in our commitment to popularising regional languages." "I am extremely glad the Cabinet has decided that Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit will be conferred the status of Classical Languages," he added.

Modi said each of them are beautiful languages, highlighting India's vibrant diversity.

Marathi is India's pride, he said as he congratulated people on this "phenomenal language" being accorded the status of a classical language.

The prime minister said, "This honour acknowledges the rich cultural contribution of Marathi in our nation's history. Marathi has always been a cornerstone of Indian heritage." With the status of a classical language, more people will be motivated to learn it, he said.

In another post, Modi said, "I am very happy that the great Bengali language has been conferred the status of a Classical Language, especially during the auspicious time of Durga Puja." Bengali literature has inspired countless people for years, he said.

Lauding the Assamese languages, Modi said, "Assamese culture has thrived for centuries, and it has given us a rich literary tradition. May this language continue to become even more popular in the times to come." Pali and Prakrit are at the root of India's culture, the prime minister said, describing them as languages of spirituality, wisdom and philosophy.

"They are also known for their literary traditions. Their recognition as Classical Languages honours their timeless influence on Indian thought, culture and history," he said, expressing confidence that more people will be motivated to learn about them.

This is indeed a joyous moment, the prime minister said. PTI KR NSD NSD