'Extremely heartbreaking': Murmu condoles loss of lives in Rajasthan road accident

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the loss of lives in a road accident in Rajasthan was "extremely heartbreaking" and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.

A road bustling with daily commuters in Jaipur's Harmada area turned into a scene of devastation Monday afternoon when a rashly driven dumper truck ploughed into at least 17 vehicles, leaving 13 people dead and 10 injured.

"The news of the deaths of several people in a road accident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching incident and pray for the swift recovery of those injured," the president said in a post in Hindi on X. PTI AKV RHL