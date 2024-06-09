Extremely reprehensible: Rajnath on J-K terror attack

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi locality as "extremely reprehensible".

Nine people were killed and 33 injured as terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening, opening fire on the vehicle that fell into a gorge, a senior police officer said.

"The attack on the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely reprehensible," Singh said on 'X'.

"My heart goes out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this heinous act against pilgrims. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Singh's reaction came shortly after he took oath as a Union Cabinet minister. The portfolios of the ministers sworn in on Sunday evening are yet to be allocated.

The attack occurred on the bus en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus, a 53-seater, veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire at around 6:15 pm. PTI MPB RT RT