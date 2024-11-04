Extremely sad: Adityanath on loss of lives in Uttarakhand bus accident

Lucknow, Nov 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the loss of lives in a bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora is extremely sad.

At least 36 people were killed and 24 injured when a private bus fell into a 200-metre gorge in Almora on Monday. Around 60 people were onboard the 43-seater bus when the incident took place, according to officials.

"The loss of lives in an unfortunate road accident in Almora, Uttarakhand is extremely sad. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI NAV DIV DIV