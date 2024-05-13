Extremely sad due to loss of lives in Mumbai hoarding collapse: President Murmu

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she was extremely sad to know about casualties due to a hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least eight people lost their lives and more than 60 were injured when a 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed Mumbai on Monday. "The news of several casualties due to the collapse of a hoarding in Ghatkopar area of ​​Mumbai is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and wish for the success of the relief and rescue operations," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.