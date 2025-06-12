'Extremely sad, heartbreaking': Nitish on Ahmedabad plane crash

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Air India Flight AI171, carrying 242 people including passengers and cabin crew, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad.

In a post on X, Kumar said, "The plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely sad and heartbreaking. I am deeply saddened by the news of the Air India plane crash. My condolences are with all the affected families in this hour of grief."