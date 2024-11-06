Extremely sad over loss of lives in UP road accident: President Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) President Drouapdi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Advertisment

Ten people, including six women and three children, died and four others were injured on Wednesday after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw in the Bilgram area of UP's Hardoi district.

"The news of the death of many people including women and children in a road accident in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God that the injured people get well soon," the President said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI AKV NB