Extremely sad: President Murmu on loss of lives in Haryana bus accident

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the loss of lives in a road accident in Haryana is extremely sad.

Seven people, including an infant, died and 20 were injured when a minibus collided with a truck in Ambala in the early hours of Friday. The accident took place near Mohra village on the Ambala-Delhi Highway, police said.

The bus was carrying around 30 people from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr who were going to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. All of them were relatives.

"The news of the death of many devotees in a road accident in Ambala, Haryana is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.