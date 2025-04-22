'Extremely unfortunate': CPI(M) gen secy Baby on Kashmir terror attack

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) Newly elected CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby termed Tuesday's terror attack on tourists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir as "extremely unfortunate".

He was, however, critical of the BJP, asking how could such an attack take place if everything was well in Kashmir Valley.

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in the picturesque Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam town.

Speaking at a press conference here, the CPI(M) leader said that the BJP had been saying that its step to revoke Article 370, divide the state and remove the special status of Jammu and Kashmir have borne fruit in bringing peace in the valley.

Describing the death of Pope Francis as a great loss, the CPI(M) leader who hails from Kerala said that the pontiff had demanded a ceasefire in Gaza and had extended his solidarity with African Americans in the United States.

"Pope Francis was an extraordinary person, who in his own way wanted to identify the values of Jesus Christ," Baby said.

Pope Francis, history's first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humility and concern for the poor, died on Monday.

Baby said that the CPI(M) West Bengal State Committee paid homage on Monday during its meeting by maintaining a two-minute silence. PTI AMR ACD