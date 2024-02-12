Eye hospital operating without permission raided by FDA, medicine stock seized

Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) raided a eye hospital in Bhiwandi in Thane district and seized medicines worth Rs 85,000, an official said on Monday.

The facility was operational without nod from the FDA nor did it have permission under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act to sell allopathy drugs, he said.

"The raid was carried out on Saturday. The person selling medicines was not a pharmacist, while the doctor who owned the hospital was unlawfully selling prescription drugs on the advice of a physician. The raid was carried out by the Drugs Inspectors, Intelligence Branch, FDA headquarters," he said. PTI COR BNM