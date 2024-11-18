Eye in sky: Over 16,000 security personnel, 130 drones on duty in Gadchiorli district for polling

Gadchiroli, Nov 18 (PTI) More than 16,000 security personnel have been deployed at polling stations across the Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra for the November 20 assembly elections, to be assisted by 130 drones fitted with modern technology for aerial surveillance, officials said.

Notably, 170 surrendered Maoists will exercise their franchise for the first time in the assembly elections, police said.

Three MI 17 helicopters of the Air Force and two ALH helicopters of the Army are being deployed to assist the Gadchiroli Police in dropping EVM and polling personnel.

Gadchiroli, Aheri and Armori constituencies in the district will vote along with 285 seats across Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Maoists are known to carry out violent incidents against security forces, detonate explosives, and damage government property in the Gadchiroli district. Police are, however, fully prepared to ensure smooth polling, the Gadchiroli Police stated in a release.

"Over 16,000 security personnel have been deployed at polling stations across Gadchiroli district including personnel from 111 companies of CAPF/SAPF (Central Armed Police Forces/State Armed Police Forces) and also outside assistance of manpower received from Nagpur City Police, Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik and Police Training Center Nagpur.

"500 police officers and men from various units, and an additional 700 Homeguards from Gadchiroli will also be deployed apart from the Gadchiroli Police and CAPF/SAPF officers and personnel," the police said.

The security personnel have received detailed training tailored to the needs of the election.

CAPF forces will be deployed at 367 highly-sensitive polling stations in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-hit district. Additionally, anti-Maoist operations are being conducted in the highly sensitive pockets by 36 units of the C-60/CRPF-QAT/SAG/QRT squads.

Additionally, 130 state-of-the-art drones will be launched for aerial surveillance in the troubled pockets and will serve as "eyes in the sky" for forces on the ground.

Furthermore, five anti-drone guns are being deployed to counter any rogue UAV operated by Maoists. During the election period, a road opening operation is being implemented for approximately 750 km of the route used for travelling to and from polling stations. Vehicle-mounted DSMDs are being used, the police stated.

Apart from the MI 17 and ALH helicopters, two helicopters of Gadchiroli Police will also transport poll workers to various sensitive and highly-sensitive locations in Gadchiroli.

Large-scale anti-Maoist operations are being conducted in the border areas of Gadchiroli district with the help of adjoining districts in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, police stated.

"Starting Sunday, heli-dropping 650 polling staff to 153 polling stations in Gadchiroli district has been completed. The process of sending EVMs and polling staff for the remaining 58 polling stations will continue until Nov 19," the release said.

A total of 2,979 postal votes were cast by Gadchiroli Police personnel on poll duty. Additionally, 170 surrendered Maoists will exercise their right to vote in Maharashtra elections, police said.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal has appealed to people to come forward and vote without any fear. PTI CLS NSK