Eyes on Goal: J-K CM reaffirms his govt's commitment to development

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) Amid political criticism and governance challenges, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to development, saying his government's focus remains on youth employment, economic growth and revival of tourism.

Taking strong exception to remarks from certain quarters advocating statehood only for Jammu, he said it was "extremely unfortunate" to portray Kashmiris as "untrustworthy or anti-national".

Such statements undermine the sacrifices made by people of the Valley, including police personnel, in the fight against terrorism, Abdullah stressed.

He also dismissed claims of discrimination against Jammu, saying the National Conference government ensures equal development across all regions without bias.

"Our eyes have not shifted from the target -- the development of Jammu and Kashmir. We will take it further along the path of prosperity. We will create more employment opportunities for the youth and will revive tourism... we will quietly keep doing our work," he said.

Replying to the motion of thanks to the lieutenant governor's address, Abdullah said the past year was challenging due to the Pahalgam terror attack in April, Operation Sindoor in May, floods across several areas and the Delhi blast.

"Despite all the challenges, we will not step back from our goal," he said.

Commenting on his party's poll manifesto, the chief minister said his government had already made a beginning through its first budget, covering social welfare, ration distribution, education, health and resolutions on special status and statehood.

"Is there any issue in our manifesto that we did not speak about, or any promise... on which we did not begin work?" he asked.

Rejecting allegations that Kashmiris cannot be trusted, he said ordinary Kashmiris have never stood against peace, recalling how locals condemned last year's Pahalgam attack and how a Kashmiri youth lost his life while saving tourists.

Warning against demands to separate Jammu from Kashmir, he pointed to Ladakh's experience after seeking Union Territory status.

Referring to activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention, Abdullah said, "This is what we have done to Ladakh", and cautioned against repeating the same for Jammu.

On flood relief, he said the process had not stalled, noting that the "mother sanction" was received only 15–20 days ago and detailed project reports were being prepared.

He assured the House that relief would be distributed purely based on damage, without political considerations, as was done in 2014.