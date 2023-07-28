Eyes on Harivansh as JD(U) issues whip to its Rajya Sabha members

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Janata Dal (United) has issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha members, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, asking them to ensure their presence in the House till August 11.

The whip, party leaders said, has been issued as voting is expected on the contentious National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to replace an ordinance negating a Supreme Court order giving power of transfer and posting to the Delhi government. The ordinance has restored the supremacy of the Centre in the matter.

With the JD(U) coming out strongly with the rest of Opposition against the bill, political watchers are curious about the stand Harivansh will take as his relations with the party leadership have been a matter of speculation, more so after its national president Lalan Singh assailed him recently over his perceived proximity to the government.

The Bihar party has five MPs in the House where the opposition bloc of 'INDIA' is working overtime to arrange numbers on its side. Its chief whip Anil Hegde issued the whip on Thursday.

The whip has asked party members to support its stand in the House and vote against the bill, Hegde said.

Voting against the whip can invite disqualification from the House, according to the rules.

Harivansh, a former journalist, was elected as Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson in 2018 when the JD(U) was a BJP ally. He was reelected following his renomination to the House in 2020 as the alliance continued till August last year.

Though his party never protested his decision to continue in the chair after the alliance broke, but Harivansh's glowing praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the new Parliament building in May drew backlash from several party leaders, including its national president.

Singh accused Harivansh of throwing his conscience into a dustbin, noting that it was JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who sent him to Rajya Sabha and helped get support from different parties for his election as its deputy chairperson.

However, Harivansh had a long meeting with Kumar earlier this month, setting off another round of speculation about their ties. PTI KR ASG ZMN ZMN