Ezhava leader Natesan calls Kerala Minister Veena George ‘competent’ amid ‘medical negligence’ row

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (PTI) Prominent Ezhava community leader Vellappally Natesan on Tuesday praised Kerala Health Minister Veena George, describing her as a capable and intelligent leader.

Natesan, general secretary of SNDP Yogam, an outfit of the numerically significant Hindu Ezhava community, said it was unfair to hold the minister responsible for every issue in the health sector or to carry out her character assassination.

His remarks came amid widespread criticism of George following recent incidents of ‘medical negligence’ in state-run hospitals.

Praising the minister, Natesan said she is efficient and competent, and added that blaming her for every mistake or problem is unjust.

“What did she do? Even when a doctor or nurse commits a mistake, all the blame is placed on the health minister. She is an efficient and competent woman,” he said.

Stating that criticism against George is unjust, Natesan said those actually responsible for alleged lapses in the health sector should be identified and held accountable.

The opposition Congress recently staged a protest against George over an alleged medical negligence incident at Alappuzha Medical College that occurred years ago. PTI LGK SSK