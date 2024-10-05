Ezhava leader sees 'nothing wrong' in ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 5 (PTI) Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of SNDP, an organisation that represents numerically strong Ezhava community, said on Saturday that there was nothing wrong in ADGP M R Ajithkumar's meeting with RSS leaders.

Commenting on the controversial meetings the police officer had with RSS leaders, he said that the Sangh Parivar leaders were also human beings.

RSS is an allied outfit of the party that rules the country and meeting it's leaders was not a sin, Natesan said while responding to the queries of reporters here.

"What is wrong in meeting RSS leaders? Whether Sangh Parivar leaders are untouchables? They are also human beings, right?" he asked.

Natesan, however, expressed hope that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would take an appropriate decision with regard to the ADGP's alleged involvement in the Thrissur Pooram row once the investigation report is submitted to him.

"I don't think that the CM would take a stand favourable to the ADGP," he opined.

Citing media reports, Natesan said the investigation has found several inappropriate things about Ajithkumar with regard to Thrissur Pooram.

He said he completely believed that the CM would take necessary action if the allegations cropped up against the officer were proved.

The SNDP general secretary's remarks come at a time when the LDF government and CM Vijayan are facing criticism from the opposition for taking no action against ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar, who faces various allegations of wrongdoing levelled by Left MLA P V Anvar and controversy over his meeting RSS leaders.

The opposition alleged that the ADGP didn't intervene into the complaints of police excesses during the Thrissur Pooram night that fell on April 16 this year.

Controversies had taken the sheen off Thrissur Pooram, the iconic temple festival, this year due to alleged restrictions imposed by police and their reported interference in the rituals on April 16 night. PTI LGK ROH