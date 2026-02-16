Faansi Ghar row: Delhi Assembly asks Kejriwal to appear before Privileges Committee on March 6

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly has granted a "final opportunity" to AAP convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before its Privileges Committee on March 6, in connection with the 'Faansi Ghar' issue, a statement on Monday said.

The Privileges Committee is looking into claims of AAP leaders including Kejriwal regarding existence of a British-era "Faansi Ghar" (gallows) in the Assembly premises, that was inaugurated as a memorial on August 9, 2022 under the previous government in Delhi.

The Committee has decided to grant a final opportunity to Kejriwal, former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, former speaker Ram Niwas Goel and ex-deputy speaker Rakhi Birla to appear in person and give their statements regarding the ‘Faansi Ghar’ issue, said the Privileges Committee statement.

"The Committee has scheduled this final appearance for March 6," it said.

The AAP leaders have submitted their written replies related to the matter. The Committee in a meeting went through their replies requesting extension demanded by the AAP leaders for appearing before it, the statement said.

Chairman of the Committee, BJP MLA Pradyumn Singh Rajput, informed that former Kejriwal in his written response, sought time to appear on either the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, or 6th of March.

Sisodia, Goel and Birla also submitted requests for a few days' extension, mirroring the timeline suggested by Kejriwal, he said.

The Committee noted these requests and formalised the final date to ensure the inquiry proceeds without further delay, he added.

The issue of 'Faansi Ghar' was raised by Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, after formation of the BJP government in Delhi in February last year.

Gupta expressing concerns over the authenticity of the ‘Faansi Ghar’, referred the matter to the Privilages Committee and also claimed citing old records including the architectural map of the historical Assembly building that the so called "Faansi Ghar" was actually a "tiffin room" to serve meals during British period.

The Committee reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and institutional integrity. It emphasized that cooperation from all concerned individuals is indispensable for the completion of a fair and comprehensive inquiry into the controversy, the statement added.