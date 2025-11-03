Face authentication technique to generate digital life certificate game changer: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Monday said the face authentication technique for the generation of digital life certificates is a game-changer as it can be done through smartphones.

He was speaking after inaugurating the mega pensioners' camp organised by the State Bank of India here under the nationwide digital life certificate (DLC) campaign 4.0.

The minister also addressed the pensioners, highlighting the initiative taken by the government for digital empowerment of pensioners through the introduction of digital modes of life certificate submission, which has greatly enhanced their ease of living and is hugely beneficial to aged and sick pensioners.

During the mega camp, Singh carried out face authentication for the digital life certificate generation of some pensioners.

The convenience of life certificate submission through digital modes, in particular the face authentication technique which enables life certificate generation 'anytime anywhere', was highlighted during these DLCs' generation that was done quickly and conveniently.

The face authentication technique is a game-changer as it can be done through smartphones, the minister said.

It enables easy DLC submission by pensioners and is particularly useful for aged and sick pensioners who do not have to visit any bank or pension disbursing authority, he said.

During the mega camp, Singh interacted with pensioners, who expressed their immense satisfaction and happiness at the facility of digital modes of life certificate submission developed for the convenience and ease of living of pensioners.

The nationwide DLC campaign 4.0 is being conducted by the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare in collaboration various stakeholders, including pension disbursing banks, India Post Payments Bank, pensioners' welfare associations, Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Department of Telecommunications, Railways, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) from November 1 to 30 to touch all the pensioners in the remotest corners of the country.

Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare Secretary V Srinivas also interacted extensively with the pensioners during the mega camp and felicitated several senior pensioners who have made significant contributions to society. PTI AKV AKV KSS KSS