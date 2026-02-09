Face exams calmly and without fear: Thane Mayor to Classes 10, 12 students

Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) In her first official public message since taking office last week, new Thane Mayor Sharmila Rohit Pimpalolkar on Monday extended best wishes to students set to appear for the Class 10 and 12 state board examinations in Maharashtra.

With Class 12 (HSC) exams scheduled to commence from Tuesday (February 10), followed by Class 10 (SSC) exams from February 20, the Mayor, in her message, emphasized that success is a product of both preparation and a healthy state of mind.

Pimpalolkar urged students to approach their papers with self-assurance, highlighting that the "fear of failure" should not overshadow their hard work.

"Students should believe in their own abilities. Face the exams calmly and without fear. May every student achieve the success they have worked for," the Mayor stated.

She highlighted that the role of parents and teachers is pivotal during this high-pressure period.

Pimpalolkar appealed to guardians and parents to foster a nurturing environment at home, providing the necessary mental support and encouragement to help students stay grounded.

By reducing the pressure at home, she noted, students can perform to the best of their potential in the exams.