Face-saving attempt: Jayant Chaudhary on INDIA bloc's decision to contest UP bypolls on SP symbol

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party's announcement that INDIA bloc candidates will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls on its election symbol is a "face-saving" attempt by the opposition coalition, Union minister and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, SP president Akhilesh Yadav had said INDIA bloc candidates will contest all nine seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls on his party's election symbol 'cycle'.

The decision was not based on any seat-sharing math but on the INDIA bloc's pursuit of victory.

This is a "face-saving" bid by the Congress and the INDIA bloc, Chaudhary, the minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The nine assembly seats going to polls in Uttar Pradesh are Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki.

The bypolls will be held on November 13 and the results will be announced on November 23. PTI RSN DIV DIV