Faced protests from TMC workers during campaigning: Adhir

Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and the party's Baharampur Lok Sabha candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday alleged that he faced protests from TMC workers during campaigning in his constituency.

Advertisment

Dismissing the allegations, the Trinamool Congress said he is facing protests from common people as he "shows his face only before elections".

Chowdhury alleged that TMC workers surrounded his car and raised 'go back' slogans during campaigning in Nowda area in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Congress workers also raised counter-slogans, following which police had a trying time pacifying both sides.

Advertisment

"The TMC is feeling insecure in this constituency from where I have won five times. Hence, it incited ruffians to disrupt my campaign but they will not succeed. Locals have raised their voice against this," he said.

"The Trinamool Congress is trying to stall my election meetings. But they will never succeed. I will not be cowed down by the threats of TMC workers," the Congress leader said.

Chowdhury had earlier faced similar protests during campaigning in his constituency.

Dismissing Chowdhury's allegations, Trinamool Congress leader Habib Master said, "People of the constituency have not seen him in the last five years. Now, he is coming to ask for votes. Hence, trouble is brewing wherever he is going for campaigning." The ruling TMC has fielded former cricketer Yusuf Pathan against Chowdhury, a heavyweight Congress candidate, in Baharampur Lok Sabha seat, where elections will be held in the fourth phase on May 13. PTI dc ACD