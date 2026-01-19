Facial recognition cameras, body scanners at Indian airports for better security, fast travel: CISF

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Facial recognition cameras, full-body scanners, remote viewing of passengers' luggage and Digi Yatra-based entry are some of the modern technology tools being deployed at Indian airports for safe and secure passenger travel, the CISF said on Monday.

The force is also using artificial intelligence (AI) and computer analytics to ease passenger rush and keep an eye on suspects inside the terminals.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General (DG) Praveer Ranjan told reporters here during a press conference that while full-body scanners have been deployed at airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru and Cochin, "it was just a matter of time" before these are brought into full use to frisk passengers.

Officials said the full-body scanners at these airports are under trial and giving "satisfactory" results, especially against non-metallic threats or devices that can be concealed on the body.

These scanners also do not give out specific body contours of a person, but just show a template body structure on the monitor. Therefore, the privacy issue is also addressed, they said.

The full-body scanners will be put to use as soon as the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) gives a nod, they added.

DG Ranjan, flanked by CISF Additional ADG (Airports) Binita Thakur, said a number of facial recognition system (FRA) cameras are also operational at multiple airports.

"The technology infusion at Indian airports is being done on a good and fast scale. This is aimed at ensuring unobtrusive travel for passengers," the DG said.

He added that a software being used by the force at the Delhi airport is helping reduce the waiting time at frisking queues.

Thakur said the Digi Yatra-based entry is currently available at 29 civil airports of the country and four more are in the offing.

"This (Digi Yatra) concept is spreading across," she said.

Based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) and logging of Aadhaar data of an individual, Digi Yatra provides for contactless, seamless entry of passengers to certain airports, skipping the usual drill of showing their ID to CISF personnel at the entry gate.

"We are also looking at dual-view X-ray machines, remote viewing of luggage technology and automatic tray retrieval systems at some airports to make travel smoother and security smarter," Thakur said.

The DG said the CISF is advising operators of newly built airports to provide space for incorporating new technology, even as they have "recommended" a number of new technology tools to the Civil Aviation Ministry for reducing crowds at airports during peak times, as well as enhancing security clearance time.

The CISF has deployed almost 70,000 personnel to guard over 70 civil airports of the country against terrorist attack threats.