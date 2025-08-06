Facial recognition system part of safe city project for Delhi, govt tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The "Safe City Project" approved by the Union Home Ministry for the national capital includes deployment of a facial recognition system on identified CCTV cameras to monitor suspected people and criminals, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Replying to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the ministry has approved the 'Safe City Project' to be implemented by Delhi Police.

Among other things, it includes the establishment of Integrated Command, Control, Communication and Computer Centre, i.e. C4I and installation of CCTV cameras in the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi.

"The project also includes the deployment of a Facial Recognition System on identified CCTV cameras to watch the suspected persons/ criminals," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sakte Gokhale had asked about the project.

Rajya Sabha MP Sakte Gokhale had asked about the project.

He also wanted to know if extant rules and laws require the Delhi Police to secure any permissions or approval from higher authorities to conduct surveillance through facial recognition, and the safeguards in existing laws and rules that prevent unauthorised surveillance by police through facial recognition.