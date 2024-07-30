Facilitating development top priority, says new Chhattisgarh Governor

Raipur, Jul 30 (PTI) Newly-appointed Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Tuesday said facilitating development of the state was his top priority.

Deka, 70, a former Lok Sabha member from Assam and BJP national secretary, would replace Biswabhusan Harichandan who has held the post since February 2023.

Deka will take oath as governor at a function at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, officials said.

He and his wife arrived at the State Hangar at Mana adjacent to the Raipur Airport on Tuesday evening, and were welcomed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, assembly Speaker Raman Singh, ministers, chief secretary Amitabh Jain and other officials.

Talking to reporters, Deka said Chhattisgarh is an emerging state, and his job would be to act as a facilitator to accelerate the pace of development while serving as a bridge between the state government and the Centre.

"I will see to it that the development of Chhattisgarh reaches sublime heights. It is a rich state in terms of minerals and culture," he said.

To a question on his priorities, he said, "Development will be my only priority." There is a relation between Assam -- his home state -- and Chhattisgarh which will be taken forward, he said.

Deka also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his appointment as Chhattisgarh governor.

"Under the guidance of respected Ramen Deka Ji, our state will definitely take new steps towards becoming developed Chhattisgarh. Three crore Chhattisgarh residents heartily welcome and congratulate the newly appointed governor," CM Sai said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Sai bid farewell to outgoing governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the State Hangar as the latter left for Bhubaneswar.

"Under the guidance of the Governor (Harichandan), Chhattisgarh has established new dimensions of progress. I wish him a long and healthy life. His love and affection for the people of Chhattisgarh will remain lifelong," Sai said. PTI TKP KRK