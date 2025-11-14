Facility to search online SIR of 2002, 2005 enabled, says TN CEO Archana Patnaik

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) A facility to search online the electoral roll pertaining to the years 2002 and 2005 when intensive revision was carried out has been enabled for access by electors, Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik has said.

In the home page of the government website https://www.voters.eci.gov.in, "Search your name in the last SIR" and the "Tamil Nadu" option has to be selected.

It directs users to the "Tamil Nadu Voters Service Portal" in which the voters can retrieve their details by using the "Search by Name" or "Search by EPIC Number" options available on the portal.

For the convenience of electors, in order to help them fill up the Enumeration Form online, they may log in to the portal (https://voters.eci.gov.in) using their registered mobile number or EPIC number, and authenticate themselves by entering the OTP received on their registered mobile number.

"All electors who have registered their mobile numbers and whose names match in both Electoral Roll and Aadhaar records are requested to make use of this convenient online facility," the CEO said in a statement issued on November 13 night. PTI VGN VGN KH