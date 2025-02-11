Facing debt, man and his sister commit suicide in Palghar district

Palghar, Feb 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old man and his sister allegedly committed suicide in their house in Maharashtra's Palghar district apparently due to mounting family debt, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of Hanumanat Sridhar Prasad and his sister Yamuna (45) were recovered from their flat in a housing complex in Vasai on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The siblings, who ended their lives by consuming poison, were under stress due to mounting debt, he said, citing a statement made by a family member.

and ended their lives by consuming poison, said the police, adding no suicide note was found in the house.

