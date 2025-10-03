Facing harassment by relative, woman commits suicide in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Distressed over harassment by a relative, a 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison here, police said on Friday.

The woman took the extreme step on September 30. A case has been registered against her relative in the matter, they said.

The woman, Aarti Devi, was married to Mittu Shah of Maurha village under the Nagra police station area for nine years and had four children.

According to a complaint lodged by Aarti's brother, she was regularly harassed by Subhjeet, the brother-in-law of Shah's brother, over phone calls and this drove her to consume poison.

Based on the complaint, Subhjeet, a resident of Kachhua Rampur village under Dubhar police station limits, has been booked under Section 108 (suicide abetment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

Rasra Circle Officer Alok Gupta said police reached the spot after receiving the complaint and sent the body for post-mortem. Efforts are on to arrest the accused, he said.