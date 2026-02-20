Facing highest number of cases 'badge of honour' in current political climate: Priyanka Gandhi

Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday defended Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in a 2018 defamation case, contending that facing the “highest number of cases” has become a “badge of honour” in the current political climate.

Speaking to reporters at the Assam Congress headquarters here, Vadra said being targeted with multiple cases by different agencies was a sign of being on the “right track”.

“This is the kind of politics where false cases are filed and people are exploited. We have been tolerating this for many years,” she said, when asked about her brother's court appearance in the defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday appeared before an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, and recorded his statement in the defamation case related to his alleged remarks against the then BJP national president Amit Shah.

"This has become an identity that those who stand for truth, development and the people, and want positive politics, will face the most attacks by the government. The highest number of cases, ED and IT raids will take place against that person. It is a badge of honour that we are on the right track, and that is why we are being attacked," Vadra said.

The UP court fixed March 9 as the next date of hearing on which the Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli has been asked to furnish evidence in his defence.

The case dates back to 2018 when local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi, alleging that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, the Congress leader made derogatory remarks against Shah. PTI TR RBT