Facing opposition fire, EC says took 28 initiatives to strengthen electoral system

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Under fire from the opposition over a variety of issues, the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday said it has taken 28 initiatives in the last six months to strengthen the electoral system.

In a statement, the poll panel said it has engaged with all the stakeholders, strengthened and cleaned electoral systems, enhanced the use of technology, purified the electoral rolls and eased the voting experience for electors.

The EC highlighted the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list in Bihar as a key reform.

It said the main objective of the SIR is to ensure that no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible names remain on the rolls.

The SIR exercise ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls has faced tough opposition from various political parties as they maintain that the move will debar crores of eligible citizens from their right to vote for want of documents.

The EC said linking death-registration data will ensure that the field poll machinery receives timely information about registered deaths.