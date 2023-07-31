Facing vigilance case, ex-FM Manpreet Badal slams CM Mann, tells him 'do whatever you want'

Chandigarh, Jul 31 (PTI) Under the vigilance department scanner in a land-related case, former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, telling him he could lodge whatever case he wishes against him.

Badal was recently questioned by the state vigilance bureau that had summoned him following a complaint by former MLA Sarup Chand Singla who had alleged irregularities in the purchase of a property in a prime location in Bathinda.

Earlier in the day, CM Mann said in Sangrur that Badal, who brought him into politics, has been booked for his "misdeeds".

"When an FIR is also registered against Manpreet Badal then you know that I do not spare anyone. Alright, Badal brought me into politics," Mann said, adding he continues to stand by his principles.

Addressing a gathering at a state level function to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh, Mann said Badal had taken a vow at the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh to serve the state but he forgot it and joined the Congress and later BJP.

Reacting to Mann's remarks, Badal in a video message accused him making the statement to gain cheap publicity.

Asserting that he always stood by the principles of his erstwhile party People's Party of Punjab (PPP), Badal said it was Mann who has abdicated those principles.

Mann was once a close-aide of Badal when he joined the PPP in 2011.

Taking a swipe at Mann, Badal said the chief minister was travelling in a cavalcade, a helicopter and aeroplanes throughout the country like a 'mughliya shehzada' (Mughal price!).

"Cowards give threats, Badal said, "You chose the wrong man and I am not scared of your threats.” Badal further told the chief minister he has police and vigilance departments under him and he can lodge a case against him as per his wish. "I am not scared. Do whatever you want to." Badal is facing a vigilance probe following a complaint filed by former MLA Sarup Chand Singla who had alleged that the former FM as a minister had abused his position by converting commercial plots into a residential plot for himself. PTI CHS VSD TIR TIR