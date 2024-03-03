Fact-finding team of NGO goes to West Bengal's Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) A six-member fact-finding team of an NGO on Sunday went to some villages in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which has been witness to widespread protests over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grab by local TMC leaders.

Advertisment

Former chief justice of Patna High Court, L Narasimha Reddy, who is leading the team, said they will visit three villages at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

"We will visit Majherpara, Natunpara and Naskarpara Ras Temple as per a Calcutta High Court order," he said.

The high court had last week permitted six persons as constituents of the fact-finding team to visit Sandeshkhali on Sunday.

The NGO had moved the court, claiming that they were stopped by the police from going to Sandeshkhali on February 25, and sought its direction to allow them to visit the area and speak to victims of alleged atrocities. PTI AMR RBT