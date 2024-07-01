Fact finding team to review Congress' performance in LS polls, says Karnataka Dy CM

Bengaluru, Jul 1 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said a fact-finding committee would be formed to analyse the party’s performance in the recently concluded Parliamentary elections.

The ruling Congress won nine seats while the BJP and its ally JD(S) got 19 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

Though the Congress succeeded in increasing its tally from just one in 2019 LS election to nine this time, it was behind its target of winning 15.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with party office bearers in KPCC office, Shivakumar said, “Our performance in the Parliamentary elections has not been up to our expectations except in Kalyana Karnataka region. We expected more than 15 seats, but it hasn’t happened.” The committee will ascertain what went wrong, analyse the party’s performance in each assembly constituency and submit a report, Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, said.

The Deputy CM pointed out that the party won nine seats against the media prediction of two.

“But we are not satisfied with the result. We could have won four to five more seats." Shivakumr said he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hold four meetings to review party’s performance.

The report will be submitted to a team of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) when it visits Karnataka to review the election results.

On the assembly by-polls following the resignation of three MLAs after they won the Lok Sabha elections, Shivakumar said three teams have been formed to oversee preparations for the by-elections.

“One of the teams has already submitted a report on Shiggaon constituency. The Sandur constituency report will be submitted by July 3. Minister Chaluvarayaswamy will submit a report on the Channapatna constituency,” he said.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was Shiggaon MLA in Haveri district, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy was Channapatna MLA in Ramanagara district and Congress leader E Tukaram represented the Sandur assembly seat in Ballari.

Their resignations after their victory in the Lok Sabha election have necessitated the assembly bypolls.