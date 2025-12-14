Factors, including Sabarimala issue's impact on civic poll verdict, will be examined: Minister

Kochi, Dec 14 (PTI) Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev on Sunday said the LDF would examine all factors, including the impact of the Sabarimala issue on its performance in the local body elections.

The LDF suffered significant losses at all levels, as compared to its performance in the 2020 civic polls.

Responding to a reporter's question on whether the Sabarimala gold loss case affected the Left Front, particularly in the wake of the arrest of a CPI(M) leader in the case, Rajeev said it could not be viewed in that manner.

He said the opposition had not supported an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

"We said in the Kerala Assembly that the probe is being conducted by an SIT under the supervision of the Kerala High Court and that it has been given full freedom. We have also made it clear that no accused will be protected," he said.

Rajeev said the opposition instead boycotted Assembly proceedings and demanded a CBI probe. But they are now approving the SIT investigation.

When asked why the CPI(M) had not taken action against the arrested party leader, Padmakumar, the minister said the investigation was progressing effectively.

Padmakumar was arrested in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case.

"We have clarified that no one will be protected. Moreover, the incident occurred during the previous government’s tenure and pertained to the then Devaswom Board and its affairs," he said.

He said the election results in areas around Sabarimala also needed scrutiny, indicating the party’s victory at Panthalam and nearby areas- a stronghold of the BJP.

"We have seen the results in the Sabarimala region, including Panthalam and Kulanada. We will closely examine all aspects and issues that may have influenced the people’s verdict," he said.

Rajeev said the election outcome was unexpected.

He said the LDF had undertaken several development works in the Kochi Corporation, but still suffered an unexpected defeat.

"We will seriously examine how this defeat happened, identify any shortcomings on our part and correct them," he said.

According to figures, of the total 1,199 local bodies, the UDF has won four corporations, 54 municipalities, seven district panchayats, 79 block panchayats, and 505 village panchayats in the two-phased LSGD polls held on December 9 and 11. The results were announced on Saturday.

While the LDF won one corporation, 28 municipalities, seven district panchayats, 63 block panchayats, and 340 village panchayats, the NDA secured victory in one corporation, two municipalities, and 26 village panchayats. PTI TBA TBA KH