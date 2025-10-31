Factory making adulterated ghee busted in Delhi's Bawana Industrial area; 2 arrested

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly running an illegal factory manufacturing adulterated ghee in the Bawana Industrial Area, a Delhi Police officer said on Friday.

During the raid, the police team also seized more than 3,700 litres of spurious ghee, large quantities of raw materials, packaging material, and machinery used in the operation, he said.

"The accused have been identified as Satender (44) and Parveen (29), from Haryana. The team received a tip-off on October 29 about a unit in the industrial area operating illegally to manufacture and pack adulterated ghee under various popular brand labels,” the officer added.

Based on the tip-off, a raid was conducted at the premises which was found to be functioning as a full-fledged manufacturing unit. Police found that the accused were using refined oil and other non-dairy substances to make adulterated ghee, he said.

They later packed and labelled the product to resemble popular “desi” ghee brands, he added.

The recovered items included around 2,500 litres of packed adulterated ghee and nearly 1,200 litres of unpacked stock. The team also seized refined oil containers, heating and mixing units, blending machines, and electronic weighing scales.

Sealing and tetra-packing machines and thousands of empty pouches, jars, along with labels of different capacities ranging from 100 ml to 5 litres were seized from the premises, the officer said.

According to police, the mastermind Satender used to run a small business selling oil cakes in Sonipat before turning to the illegal trade of fake ghee manufacturing. Parveen, who earlier worked as an auto driver, had joined him around a year ago to manage operations at the Bawana unit.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, they said. PTI BM BM OZ OZ