Factory making spuriour liquor busted in Gurugram, 4 held

Gurugram, Sep 12 (PTI) Gurugram police on Thursday busted a manufacturing unit of illicit liquor in a village here and have arrested four people, officials said.

Police recovered about 3,250 litres of spurious liquor, 225 cardboard boxes, 9,200 empty liquor bottles, 620 caps, 75,000 fake labels, a sealing machine and a measuring instrument from the spot, they said.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Anup, Sarabjit, Sonu Rathor and Lokesh, police said.

A senior police officer said they received a tip-off on Thursday morning and a team of the crime unit conducted a raid at the place in Rathiwas village where the manufacturing unit of illicit liquor was being operated.

The police arrested four people in the case, he said.

"The accused used to make fake illicit liquor by setting up a furnace in the morning so that no one gets a clue of them, but after collecting information, Gurugram Police succeeded in busting the unit. We are questioning the accused", a Gurugram spokesperson said. PTI COR HIG