Factory making spurious liquor busted in Noida, STF arrests four

Noida, Aug 19 (PTI) The Noida unit of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Monday busted a factory making spurious 'desi' liquor and arrested four people, officials said.

A senior STF official said a huge quantity of liquor has been recovered from the accused during a raid against the unit in the Surajpur police station area.

During interrogation, the accused told the police they used to sell the adulterated liquor at a lower price through "salesmen" working at liquor shops in various districts of the state, according to the officials.

Noida STF Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Mishra said that earlier the accused ran an illegal liquor manufacturing factory in Bulandshahr district.

Mishra said the police had received a tip-off that an adulterated liquor-making factory was being run from C Block of a Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) site in Surajpur.

He said a raid was conducted and four people -- Kamal, Nikhil Soni, Amit Yadav and Govind Chaurasia -- were arrested from the spot. All of them are residents of Kanpur.

Mishra said that during their interrogation, police came to know that the accused used to buy 100 percent alcohol/spirit from Rampur district and mix water, colour and essence in it.

Mishra said that 54 boxes of desi liquor pouches of different brands, 16 ATM cards, company holograms, a drum of 100 percent alcohol/spirit, a drum of adulterated desi liquor and an auto rickshaw along with other items have been recovered from them.