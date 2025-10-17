Factory manufacturing fake toothpaste busted in Delhi; 2 held

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Delhi Police busted a factory, arresting two men for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit toothpaste in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted on Thursday, and Muhimuddin (33) and Faizan (37) -- both residents of Azad Market -- were arrested from the spot.

Around 18,300 filled tubes of counterfeit toothpaste, 11,000 empty tubes, 150 kg of toothpaste, packaging materials, and a tube filling and a sealing machine were seized, the official added.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they were unemployed and started manufacturing counterfeit toothpaste to earn easy money. They had rented the premises, the police said. PTI BM ANM BM ANM MNK MNK